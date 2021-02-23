Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%.

NYSE AROC traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 69,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. Archrock has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 2.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. Capital One Financial cut shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

