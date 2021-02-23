Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Trading Down 11.3% Following Weak Earnings

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)’s stock price dropped 11.3% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 1,985,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 886,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.94). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

