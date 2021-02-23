Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.031-1.059 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $978.84 million.

AWI opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $111.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.58.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,206. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

