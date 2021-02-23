Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Trading 9.1% Higher

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) shares traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.93 and last traded at $84.70. 773,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 380,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,913.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,178,143. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,678 shares of company stock worth $7,015,206. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $38,921,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $33,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $19,184,000.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

