AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.15–1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.1 million.AtriCure also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.39–0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.24. 714,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,994. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 10,654 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $546,869.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,888.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

