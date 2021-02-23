Aua Capital Management LLC Acquires 48 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 87,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $249.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $255.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

