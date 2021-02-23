Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 15th

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$12.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.45. The firm has a market cap of C$410.90 million and a P/E ratio of 606.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APR.UN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

