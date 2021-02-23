Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$10.91 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63. The firm has a market cap of C$411.27 million and a PE ratio of 606.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

