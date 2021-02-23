Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.60. 387,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,552. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $84.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.27.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

