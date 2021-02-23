Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,813. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

