Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

SHYG stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 943,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,818. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75.

