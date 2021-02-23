Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 245,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,988,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,672,000. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.