Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,807. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $136.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

