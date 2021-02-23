Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,823 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 409.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of FLRN remained flat at $$30.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 328,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,586. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

