Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BAMXF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.10. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.