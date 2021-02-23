Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $194.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day moving average of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $348.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

