Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

E has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get ENI alerts:

E stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ENI has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ENI by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ENI by 1,821.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the third quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 14.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 68,112 shares during the last quarter.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.