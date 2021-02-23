Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. is a contract research organization providing research and development resources to many of the leading pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology companies in the world. The company offers an efficient, variable-cost alternative to its clients’ internal product development, compliance and quality control programs. The company provides a broad array of value-added services and products focused on chemical analysis, allowing its clients to perform their research and development functions either in-house or at the company. “
Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on Bioanalytical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Bioanalytical Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bioanalytical Systems (BASI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.