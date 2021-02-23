Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. is a contract research organization providing research and development resources to many of the leading pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology companies in the world. The company offers an efficient, variable-cost alternative to its clients’ internal product development, compliance and quality control programs. The company provides a broad array of value-added services and products focused on chemical analysis, allowing its clients to perform their research and development functions either in-house or at the company. “

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on Bioanalytical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

BASI remained flat at $$14.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.73 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Bioanalytical Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

