Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Up 100% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 100% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $6,952.62 and $274.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,589.52 or 0.99820315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00125620 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

