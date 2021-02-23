BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

NYSE BLK traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $694.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

