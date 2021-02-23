Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 304,512 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 979,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,512 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $53,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,215 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

NYSE KO opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

