Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 72,208 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,208 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $69,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

