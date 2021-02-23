Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,351 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $65,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $93,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,108 shares in the company, valued at $19,096,216.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,059 shares of company stock worth $1,321,840. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

