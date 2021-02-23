Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Quidel were worth $60,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $72.99 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.60.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.