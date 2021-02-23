Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,184 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 2.06% of Repay worth $44,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 16.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

