Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.33% of Paylocity worth $36,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,278,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,271,000 after acquiring an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,874,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $195.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 173.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

