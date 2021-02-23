BOScoin (BOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market cap of $856,845.45 and approximately $180.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

