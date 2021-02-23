Bp Plc Sells 2,254 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bp Plc decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,792,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,857,000 after buying an additional 77,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,562,000 after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

ESS opened at $264.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.93. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $329.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

