Bp Plc Sells 47,714 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,714 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

