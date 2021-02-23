Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report sales of $838.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $780.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $862.22 million. Brinker International reported sales of $860.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.85. 1,290,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.