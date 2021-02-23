Brokerages Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.98. The stock had a trading volume of 804,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,058. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day moving average is $117.74. Dover has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

