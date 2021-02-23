Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.81 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $12.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.41. 164,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,620. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,020,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

