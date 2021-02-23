Brokerages Set Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) PT at $11.36

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

