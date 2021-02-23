Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Target Price at €47.09

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.09 ($55.40).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of FRA DPW traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €42.89 ($50.46). 2,229,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.07. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

