Brokerages Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Target Price at $24.80

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,446. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $546.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

