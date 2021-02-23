Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

SGPYY traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,396. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

