Brookfield Business Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of BBU.UN stock opened at C$53.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -88.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.72. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of C$27.00 and a twelve month high of C$59.75.

BBU.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

