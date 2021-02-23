Buckhead Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in WestRock by 18.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in WestRock by 86.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in WestRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in WestRock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

