Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Purchased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,639 shares during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech comprises 2.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $38,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,065 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.