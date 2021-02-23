Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $386,000 Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 63.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock worth $6,463,859 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,183. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

