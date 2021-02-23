Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. State Street Corp increased its position in Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $26,923,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 414.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 277,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,239 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,564,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,234,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,298,601. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA traded down $15.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.94. 401,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,334,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $189.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.25.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.11.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.