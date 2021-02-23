Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Announces Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $806,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 299,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,838,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

