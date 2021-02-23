Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
