Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

