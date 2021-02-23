Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $432,000 Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 196.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 509.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 853,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 713,245 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,671,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Realogy by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 392,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Realogy by 2,194.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 287,217 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

RLGY opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

