Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 450.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $169,986. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DX opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $447.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.