Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $541,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 819,355 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 814,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Santander lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

