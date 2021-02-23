Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after buying an additional 832,535 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after buying an additional 544,091 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 673.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 552,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 481,416 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

TRGP stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

