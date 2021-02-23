Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,136 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.