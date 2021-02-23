Capital Management Associates NY Has $251,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Management Associates NY lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,648,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after buying an additional 324,742 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 58,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 110,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,051,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of T traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 925,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,973,785. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.