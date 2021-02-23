Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,263 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Caterpillar worth $205,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar stock opened at $218.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $218.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.